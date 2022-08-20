WATCH: Taylor Heinicke finds Cam Sims for Commanders’ touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Washington Commanders throughout the first half of Saturday’s preseason game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on two touchdown drives to open up a 14-0 lead.

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz failed to get anything going for the Commanders. Washington’s best drive happened late in the second quarter when Wentz found tight end Armani Rogers for a first down into Kansas City territory.

The Commanders punted a few plays later after Wentz was sacked.

Enter Taylor Heinicke.

As Washington fans know, Heinicke plays with no fear and led the Commanders on an 11-play, 84-yard drive, finding wide receiver Cam Sims for a touchdown just before halftime to trim KC’s lead to 14-7.

How long will Heinicke play before the Commanders bring rookie Sam Howell in?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire