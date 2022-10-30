WATCH: Taylor Heinicke finds Antonio Gibson for Washington touchdown

Just like last week, Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke found running back Antonio Gibson for a nine-yard touchdown pass for the team’s first touchdown.

Trailing 3-0, Heinicke capped off a perfect six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with a touchdown pass to Gibson.

Check it out.

The Commanders have featured Gibson plenty early in this game. He currently has three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, and he has also carried the ball five times for 16 yards.

The big play on Washington’s first scoring drive was a 42-yard completion from Heinicke to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders are driving again just before halftime and will open the second half with the football.

