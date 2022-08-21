Watch: Tayler Hawkins seals 49ers win vs. Vikings with interception

Kyle Madson
The Vikings had a chance to score late to make Saturday’s game interesting. Then Kellen Mond happened. Minnesota’s backup quarterback floated a deep shot for the end zone that fell well short of the intended target and made for an easy game-sealing interception for 49ers undrafted rookie Tayler Hawkins. The 49ers ran out the clock from there.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

