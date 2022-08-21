Watch: Tayler Hawkins seals 49ers win vs. Vikings with interception
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota VikingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Ball hawk! @taylerhawkinsss
📺 #SFvsMIN on KPIX pic.twitter.com/hogkQGGcys
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 21, 2022
The Vikings had a chance to score late to make Saturday’s game interesting. Then Kellen Mond happened. Minnesota’s backup quarterback floated a deep shot for the end zone that fell well short of the intended target and made for an easy game-sealing interception for 49ers undrafted rookie Tayler Hawkins. The 49ers ran out the clock from there.