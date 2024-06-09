WATCH: A taste of things to come at Real Madrid? Vinicius Junior and Endrick combine for 96th minute Brazil winner

WATCH: A taste of things to come at Real Madrid? Vinicius Junior and Endrick combine for 96th minute Brazil winner

Brazil took on Mexico in their opening warmup match ahead of the Copa America kicking off later this month, and it ended rather dramatically. The score had been 2-1 to Brazil going into stoppage time, where they was two goals.

The first came from Mexico, who netted in the 93rd minute. However, Brazil still managed to come away with the win after scoring in minute 96, and it was a goal that Real Madrid fans will hope to see happen for many, many years.

Vinicius Junior’s cross was the left was headed home by Endrick Felipe, who scored his third goal for Brazil in the process.

ENDRICK WHAT A HEADER! 🤯 Vinicius Jr assist. pic.twitter.com/0CH6rWHv74 — TC (@totalcristiano) June 9, 2024

By scoring, Endrick became the second-youngest Brazilian to score three international goals, just behind Pele. He is expected to play a big role at the Copa America, and is likely to form an attacking trident with soon-to-be club teammates Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes.

Real Madrid would have watched that Endrick goal with delight. They have high hopes for the 17-year-old attacker, and it’s clear to see why – three goals for Brazil at his age is rather remarkable.