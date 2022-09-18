WATCH: Tashaun Gipson grabs INT off tip by Talanoa Huffanga
PICK SZN!
📺 #SEAvsSF on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/BM14AbcPOF
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 18, 2022
Another game, another interception for the 49ers. Last week strong safety Talanoa Hufanga hauled in the pick. This week he undercut a throw and tipped it into the air where free safety Tashaun Gipson could fly in and snag it. San Francisco generated a ton of takeaways in the preseason, and they’re around the football enough to have two picks to start the regular season.