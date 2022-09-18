WATCH: Tashaun Gipson grabs INT off tip by Talanoa Huffanga

Kyle Madson

Another game, another interception for the 49ers. Last week strong safety Talanoa Hufanga hauled in the pick. This week he undercut a throw and tipped it into the air where free safety Tashaun Gipson could fly in and snag it. San Francisco generated a ton of takeaways in the preseason, and they’re around the football enough to have two picks to start the regular season.

