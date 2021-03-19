'Watch the tape:' William Jackson III isn't concerned about his lack of INTs

'Watch the tape:' Jackson III isn't worried about lack of INTs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Thanks to the ever-growing field of advanced metrics, there are so many ways to judge a cornerback's value beyond his number of picks.

For some, though, pulling up a player's Pro Football Reference page and scrolling to the interceptions column is the first and easiest way to evaluate a defensive back.

The problem with doing that, of course, is that one may come away with the wrong idea about a respected player like William Jackson III.

Through 59 NFL contests, Washington's recent signing has stepped in front of just three passes, with one coming in 2017, one coming in 2019 and one coming in 2020. And when comparing that low turnover output to the three-year contract Jackson just officially signed with the Burgundy and Gold — which includes $26 million guaranteed — it might be natural to ask, "He got paid how much?"

During his introductory press conference with the local media on Friday, though, Jackson explained why he's not concerned at all with what's on his pro résumé.

"I'd just tell them to watch the tape," he answered when asked how he'd respond to any criticism regarding his INTs.

"I wasn't getting thrown at a whole lot, I wasn't a guy that got picked on, so I'm assuming that's a good thing I only got three."

Earlier in the presser, Jackson described himself as a "soft-spoken" person who also has some "swagger." In that answer, his swagger shone through.

He should be confident, too. His basic stats aren't eye-catching, but that's because Jackson is very good at preventing his opponents from, yup, catching throws in his vicinity. The ex-Bengal was the most sought-after corner on the market thanks to his elite speed and highly-touted coverage ability, and fortunately, Washington was able to grab him over the multiple other franchises that Jackson said he was in contact with.

Now, Jackson will have the "blessing" of lining up behind the team's vaunted pass rush and have the opportunity to form a talented tandem with Kendall Fuller. Those factors, as well as the scheme he's joining — which has a reputation for maximizing cornerbacks — should help him generate more interceptions.

But, seriously, that's not leading his list of priorities.

"When you're covering guys up," he said, "I don't think you're going to get many picks."

Take what he did against Washington last year, for example.

When Cincy came to FedEx Field, Jackson was tasked with tracking Terry McLaurin, and that afternoon, No. 17 hauled in just five receptions. All things considered, that goes down as a victory for Jackson, who was able to bat away multiple attempts and was in McLaurin's back pocket often.

"I was actually following him the whole game," Jackson said Friday. "Had to be on top of my A-game. It was fun competing against him, he had his wins and I had mine. It was a good game and I assume that had a lot to do with my signing."

So, what's the important takeaway regarding Jackson's arrival? Well, for him and for Washington, it's about way more than takeaways.