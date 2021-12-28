WATCH: Tank Bigsby takes a screen for a huge gain in the Birmingham Bowl

Tank Bigsby is having to do it all for the Auburn Tigers in the Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl.

The Auburn offense is struggling but the star Tiger running back got loose on a screen pass thrown by T.J. Finley.

The catch and run went for 51 yards. He was eventually run down by the Houston Cougars defense.

The drive ended with a Ben Patton made field goal for the Tigers to make the score 10-3.

