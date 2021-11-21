WATCH: Tank Bigbsy scores for Auburn against South Carolina

In this article:

Tank Bigsby scored Auburn’s second touchdown of the night against South Carolina.

He put the Tigers up 14-0.

Bigsby took the ball into the endzone from six yards out. The score capped a seven-play drive that traveled 61 yards.

Currently, Bigsby has carried the ball nine times for 45 yards and a score.

Auburn football’s official Twitter account posted the play shortly after the Bigsby score.

