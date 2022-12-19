How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s Christmas NFL game

It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) vs Arizona Cardinals (4-10) this week in a special Christmas edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 17-point lead last Sunday losing 34-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The loss marked Tampa Bay’s third in the last four games and the team’s eighth loss of the season which is the most for Brady in his Hall of Fame career. The 7-time Super Bowl champion turned the ball over 4 times in Sunday’s loss tying his career high with 2 interceptions and 2 lost fumbles–something he hasn’t done since 2011. In their first year under head coach Todd Bowles–who served as the team’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons–Tampa Bay has struggled to produce offensively. Through Week 15, the Buccaneers are scoring just 17.6 points per game. Over the last 2 seasons, the team averaged over 30 points per game.

In spite of it all, Tampa Bay leads the NFC South by one game over every other team in the division and hopes to make their 3rd straight playoff appearance since Brady joined the team.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals picked up their 4th straight loss on Sunday, falling 24-15 to the Denver Broncos. The Cardinals, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, will miss the postseason for the 3rd time in 4 seasons under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The team lost its franchise QB Kyler Murray in Week 14 (torn ACL) and back up QB Colt McCoy exited this week’s loss after suffering a concussion early in the 3rd quarter. Third string QB Trace McSorley entered the game finishing 7-of-15 for a career-high 95 yards with 2 interceptions. McSorely has played in 7 games over his career and Sunday night’s matchup could be his first NFL start.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals:

Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

When: Sunday, December 25

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

