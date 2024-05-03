WATCH: Tamba Hali thanks Clark Hunt for induction into Chiefs Hall of Fame

The Kansas City Chiefs have hosted some of the most electric players in NFL history over the years, but perhaps none had more impact on the team than Tamba Hali.

A first-round pick in the 2006 NFL draft, Hali rose to prominence in Kansas City as one of the league’s preeminent sack-masters. He was announced as the team’s newest inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame last week and gave a speech on Thursday thanking Clark Hunt for the prestigious honor.

Check out what Hali had to say in this video of his speech that was posted to social media on Thursday:

"It's one of the greatest things to ever happen to me in my entire life." @TambaHali91 pic.twitter.com/bLDKfpsWkC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 2, 2024

Clearly, the prolific pass rusher was humbled by his selection as the team’s inductee and didn’t take the honor lightly. Kansas City’s fans are sure to be pleased that Hali is getting the recognition he deserves, especially given his active role in teaching young Chiefs the ropes during the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire