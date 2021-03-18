Watch: Talking Browns new safety John Johnson III with former Rams RB Doc Holliday
The Cleveland Browns landed an elite football player when they signed John Johnson III in free agency. GM Andrew Berry hopes he can be the difference-maker and leader that takes his defense to the next level.
On Wednesday night, Brad Ward got a chance to talk with former Rams RB and co-host of ‘Bleav in Rams’ podcast, Doc Holliday about what exactly the Browns are getting in Johnson among some other free agency hot topics.
It’s a good conversation and sheds a lot of light on the kind of impact talent the Browns landed in Johnson.