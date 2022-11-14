WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga seals 49ers victory with interception
Huf called game.@TalanoaHufanga pic.twitter.com/m4eZ0HVQ4F
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 14, 2022
The 49ers defense needed two stops Sunday night. They got the first one when the Chargers failed to convert on a fourth-and-3. They got the next one on LA’s last-gasp attempt with less than a minute to go and the 49ers up 22-16.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert on first down got hit as he threw and had his pass float lazily to strong safety Talanoa Hufanga who hauled it in for the game-sealing INT. It was the fourth interception of the season for the second-year safety from USC.
List
Thoughts and notes: 49ers defense leads the way in win over Chargers