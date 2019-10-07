WATCH: Tacko Fall throws down dunk, blocks shot in NBA preseason debut

The Boston Celtics faithful were chanting for Tacko Fall early and often during the Celtics' first preseason game. They finally got their wish to see him in the fourth quarter.

And Fall didn't disappoint with his efforts.

Shortly after checking into the game, Fall made a couple of highlight plays that you can see via the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's official Twitter account.

"The tacos are going wacko and there's a blocko by Tacko" 🌮 pic.twitter.com/Vmuqw48HZw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 7, 2019

First, Fall threw down a monster putback slam after a Tremont Waters miss. The play itself was routine, but the ease in which Fall was able to move to the basket and throw down the dunk was certainly impressive. And it elicited loud cheers from the Celtics fans who had been rooting for him all night long.

Just a few plays later, Fall was able to show off his skills on the defensive end. He got his hands on a potential Hornets layup and sent it screaming out of bounds.

That looked seemingly effortless for Fall, and he didn't even really have to jump to make that play.

These are the types of impact plays that Fall has shown an ability to make during his time with the Celtics during the summer league. If he continues to play well and make these kinds of plays, the Celtics will have to strongly consider giving him the 15th and final roster spot that he has been fighting for (though Javonte Green is making a case for that spot as well).

Fall would finish the game with 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 8 minutes of action.

