If the definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, meet your 2021 Orlando Magic.

Four consecutive trips down the court, all in just over one minute, Magic players tried to drive the lane and score around Boston’s Tacko Fall, and four times they were rejected. You read that right, a career-high four blocks in just over a minute for Fall.

That wasn’t all Tacko was doing — check out the moves (and check out the bench reaction).

Tacko Fall was in his bag with this move Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/vpwIuXnTKY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 6, 2021

Boston picked up a needed comfortable win 132-96 over Orlando. Kemba Walker made his return from injury and scored 32 on 11-of-18 shooting, a reminder of how crucial he is to this team headed into the postseason.

Check out more on the Boston Celtics

NBA Power Rankings: Suns keep on rising up to top spot Three things to know: Breaking down playoff races with two weeks remaining Tatum ties Bird with 60 points in game, Celtics come from 32 down to beat...

Watch Tacko Fall rack up four blocks in just over one minute originally appeared on NBCSports.com