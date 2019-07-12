Tacko-mania continued during Thursday night's Celtics Summer League game vs. the Grizzlies.

In the first quarter, Tacko Fall did what he does best and blocked back-to-back shot attempts. Check out the highlight below:

The 7-foot-7 phenom has received a ton of support from C's fans since signing his Exhibit 10 contract last month. That certainly won't change anytime soon if Tacko can consistently put together highlights like the one above.

Time will tell whether Tacko will crack the roster when all is said and done. But for what it's worth, he's earned the stamp of approval from former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins and new C's center Enes Kanter.

Watch Tacko Fall block two straight shot attempts in Celtics Summer League game vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston