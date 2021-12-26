WATCH: T.Y. Hilton gets Colts on the board with TD

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton got the team on the board with a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium.

After the defense got a stop and a missed field goal, the offense got it started with a 43-yard run from Jonathan Taylor on the first play of their first drive. Then facing a third-and-goal at the one-yard line, Carson Wentz found Hilton wide open on a crosser.

