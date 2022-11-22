WATCH: T.J. Watt pulls down an incredible interception

Not much should surprise us about T.J. Watt’s historically great play after he has consistently been at the top of the NFL for the past few seasons. With that being said, his interception during Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was as good as it gets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker intercepted Joe Burrow in the third quarter as he made an incredible play near the line of scrimmage. Watt showed off his reactiveness and his hands for his second interception of the year. Both of his picks have come against the Bengals this season.

Check out the play from the former Badger:

