WATCH T.J. Hockenson make impressive sideline catch

The Minnesota Vikings have a matchup nightmare in tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The tight-end position is continuously evolving. What used to be an extra offensive lineman has become one of the most dangerous weapons in an offense’s arsenal in today’s NFL.

Some of the best offenses in the league feature their tight end heavily. The Philadelphia Eagles have Dallas Goedert. The San Francisco 49ers sport out the fun-loving George Kittle. Of course, everyone knows the relationship between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The tight end can be a quarterback’s best friend. A matchup that you can rely on when it’s a critical third down or in a red zone situation with the game on the line.

During Tuesday’s practice, Hockenson showed out with a great catch on the sidelines.

Hockenson shows off his ability to separate by losing safety Josh Metellus as he goes toward the sideline. Hockenson then uses his sure hands and balance to stay in bounds and secure the catch for a first down. His point at the end signifies a new set of downs for the offense and a sign of things to come for this Vikings offense. With the attention Jefferson will receive from defenses, there will be ample opportunity for Cousins to utilize Hockenson.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire