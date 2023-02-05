WATCH T.J. Hockenson catch back-to-back touchdowns in Pro Bowl Games

The NFL’s first-ever Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas provides a different kind of all-star game for the fans. Instead of a traditional game, the league provided us with an assortment of different challenges like precision passing and best catch.

The games themselves are a 7-on-7 flag football game on a 50-yard field that is still somewhat competitive. In the game, Geno Smith has been favoriting Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson so much that they connected for two touchdowns.

The first came on a 45-yard post route from the team’s five-yard line where Hockenson weaved his way through the defense with ease.

The second one was more of a challenging throw and catch where Smith hit him on a seam route in the red zone. They both had to do things just right to make it happen and it was beautiful.

The Vikings players have looked like they are having a good time and scoring touchdowns will accentuate that.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire