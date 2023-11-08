Watch: Swinney tears up as former players, coaches congratulate him on 166 wins

After defeating Notre Dame last Saturday, Dabo Swinney passed Frank Howard as the all-time winningest head coach in Clemson football history, and although it took a few more games than he would’ve liked, Swinney received a surprise video from numerous Clemson legends.

Former players such as Trevor Lawrence, Grady Jarrett, James Skalski, Hunter Renfrow and K.J. Henry all congratulated Swinney in video clips, expressing their gratitude and appreciation for their former head coach. Some of Swinney’s former staff members also chimed in, including former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and former defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

With last week’s win over the Irish, Swinney recorded his 166th win as the Tigers’ head coach since he took over the program in 2008.

Along with former players, some current Tigers, including running back Will Shipley and safety R.J. Mickens, congratulated and thanked Swinney.

With play-by-play announcer Don Munson by his side, here’s Swinney tearing up as he watches the video:

"A good coach can win a game. A great coach can change a life." pic.twitter.com/ULRzfr2WJS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire