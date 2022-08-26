Watch: Sweet play by CB Samuel Womack sets up another 49ers INT

Kyle Madson
49ers rookie cornerback Samuel Womack has been exceptional in the preseason and if he hadn’t already cemented his job as the starting nickel cornerback, he should’ve sealed it Thursday in Houston. After a 49ers turnover, the defense generated a takeaway in the red zone when Womack wrestled a pass away from a Texans receiver. The ensuing tip went right to safety Tarvarius Moore who hauled it in for his first interception of the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

