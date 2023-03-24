How to watch Sweet 16, Elite 8 games in March Madness 2023

How to watch every Sweet 16, Elite 8 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Did everyone catch their breath from the first weekend of the men’s NCAA Tournament?

Good, because the madness is far from over.

The second weekend of March Madness features the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, which will determine which four schools are headed to Houston for the Final Four. Only two No. 1 seeds are left, meaning other teams throughout the bracket have an even better shot at contending for a national title.

Here is how fans can catch this weekend’s action on TV and online.

How to watch every Sweet 16 game

CBS and TBS will split coverage of the Sweet 16. Each network will broadcast two games on both Thursday and Friday.

All games can be streamed on NCAA’s March Madness Live. Games that are broadcast on CBS can also be viewed on Paramount Plus.

The Sweet 16 began Thursday with No. 3 Kansas State edging No. 7 Michigan State 98-93 in overtime behind Markquis Nowell's NCAA record-breaking 19-assist performance.

No. 4 UConn then routed No. 8 Arkansas 88-65 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic went on an 18-2 second-half run to take the lead for good in a 62-55 upset win over No. 4 Tennessee, advancing to its first Elite Eight in program history.

After Amari Bailey hit a three with 12.2 seconds left that gave No. 2 UCLA a one-point lead, Julian Strawther answered with a game-winning three with 7.2 seconds to go in No. 3 Gonzaga's 79-76 win. Drew Timme dominated with a 36-point, 13-rebound performance as the Bulldogs erased a 13-point halftime deficit.

Here are the start times and networks for the remaining Sweet 16 contests:

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama

Time: Friday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

TV channel: TBS

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston

Time: Friday, March 24, 7:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. CT)

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Story continues

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton

Time: Friday, March 24, 9 p.m. ET*

TV channel: TBS

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas

Time: Friday, March 24, 9:45 p.m. ET (8:45 p.m. CT)*

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

*Times subject to change depending on how long first game at each venue goes

How to watch every Elite Eight game

The NCAA has announced times and networks for the four Elite 8 games, but it has not announced which regional finals will take up each slot.

Here are the times and networks that we know right now:

No. 3 Kansas St. vs. No. 9 FAU

Time: Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Time: Saturday, March 25, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

No. 1 Alabama/No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton/No. 15 Princeton

Time: Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m. ET or 4:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

No. 1 Houston/No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas/No. 3 Xavier