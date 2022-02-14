Watch the Super Bowl-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions, and it’s largely thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. The two not only played well for most of the game against the Bengals, but they came through in the clutch with a touchdown in the final minutes.

Stafford hit Kupp from 1-yard out to put the Rams up 23-20 over the Bengals, giving them their first lead since the first half. There was only 1:25 left on the clock when Kupp came down with the touchdown, leaving the Bengals with little time to go down and potentially tie or win the game.

The defense came through with a stop on fourth down, but it was the touchdown from Stafford to Kupp that won the game for the Rams.