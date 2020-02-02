How To Watch The Super Bowl Online And On TV

Click here to read the full article.

Super Bowl LIV in Miami kicks off Sunday at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT live on Fox, but that’s just a small piece of TV’s biggest draw of the year, a daylong spectacle that includes fierce competition for ad buzz, a full-concert halftime show, and hours of pregame across TV, digital and radio leading up to the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In addition to Fox, the game will stream live on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app, on mobile via NFL digital properties (NFL app, NFL Fantasy and NFL.com mobile web), as well as on Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media properties. Fox Deportes has exclusive Spanish-language rights.

Locast, a nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, will carry game live on Fox TV in 17 U.S. cities for free.

On radio, Westwood One has exclusive rights (find affiliate stations here), with its coverage beginning at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. The game is also available on SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88, NFL Game Pass and TuneIn.

As for Fox, it is suiting up with more than 100 hours of programming on the day across the broadcast network, FS1 and Fox Deportes. The Fox Sports telecast is using Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range for the first time via the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps on select 4K devices including Amazon FireTV. The UHD broadcast — from the kickoff show through the game, and including for the Pepsi Halftime Show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — will also be available through DirecTV, Dish, Comcast Xfinity X1, Altice Optimum, Verizon FiOS and FuboTV.

In all, the network will utilize 70 manned or robotic cameras, including at least 24 Super Motion cameras (180-1,800 Fps), three 8K cameras (including one that will shoot the full game in 8K for the first time), and 72 field mics.

Pregame

After Super Bowl-themed morning programming, Fox will launch its official Super Bowl Sunday pregame slate with a special Fox NFL Kickoff, which begins at 1 PM ET/10 AM ET from the network’s massive South Beach set. Charissa Thompson hosts alongside Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Greg Olsen and Peter Schrager. That is followed by the Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show edition of Fox NFL Sunday in front of Hard Rock Stadium beginning at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. That team includes regulars Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer, with special reports from Rob Gronkowski, Olsen and reporter Kristina Pink.

For the game, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman handle play-by-play and analyst duties for a sixth Super Bowl, with Chris Myers and Erin Andrews on sideline duty. As usual, Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will offer rules analysis.

On Fox Deportes, almost eight hours of live pregame coverage hosted by Rodolfo Landeros leads into the game with play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, analyst Rolando Cantu and reporter Jaime Motta. Jessi Losada, Alejandra Delgadillo and Giselle Zarur lead pre- and post-game coverage.

Internationally, the game will be broadcast in 170 territories from Andorra to Zambia in seven languages. That includes BBC and Sky Sports in the UK; Fox Sports, ESPN, Canal 5 and TV Azteca in Mexico; TF1 Group and BeIN Sport in France; ProSieben and DAZN in Germany; and BesTV, China Sport Media, Fox Sports, GDTV, SMG, Star Sports 2 and Tencent in China.

Social Media

On Twitter, follow along throughout the day on the Super Bowl LIV events page. Hashtags in play to trigger emojis include #SuperBowl, #SBLIV and #NFLHonors, #GoNiners, #ChiefsKingdom, and #Shakira, #JLo and #JenniferLopez for the halftime show. After the final whistle, the #NFLTwitter campaign ends with fans’ tweets printed on postgame confetti.

Facebook will offer game recaps on the NFL Page, while Shakira will be doing an Instagram takeover beginning today that will show the behind the scenes of how she has been prepping for her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Postgame

Following the trophy ceremony, Fox will air the Season 3 premiere of its competition series The Masked Singer starting around 10:30 PM ET. Nick Cannon hosts the show, which features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke with Jamie Foxx joining in. The special slot will lead into the show’s time-period premiere Wednesday, February 5 at 8 PM ET/PT.

