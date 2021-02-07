How to watch Super Bowl LV: Time, TV channel, NFL odds, halftime show, live stream

It’s time for Super Bowl LV — the biggest NFL game of the season and the one even non-football watchers will tune in to see. Whether you’re looking to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the big ads, or the halftime show; this is how to watch Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV game information:

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL

Super Bowl LV streams:

Super Bowl LV live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Super Bowl LV TV channel:

CBS – WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Super Bowl halftime performer:

Those tuning in just to watch the halftime show will get a treat. The Weeknd will be the Super Bowl LV halftime performer and while he’s said fans shouldn’t expect any special guest performers, he’s teased quite the show. Though the exact time of the halftime show will depend on the speed of the game itself, you can expect it to begin somewhere between 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET.

TV broadcasters:

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Evan Washburn (reporter)

Jay Feely (reporter)

Buccaneers injuries:

Chiefs injuries:

List