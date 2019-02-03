How To Watch Super Bowl LIII On TV & Online

Yeah yeah, we know: You can just turn on the TV to watch the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots battle for NFL supremacy on Sunday. If that’s your plan, Super Bowl LIII will be on CBS. That’s Channel 2 in LA and NYC, Channel 4 in the Greater Boston area. Cable or satellite subscribers can check their local channel guide.

Jim Nantz and Super Bowl rookie Tony Romo will be in the announcers booth for the Tiffany network, with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn working the sidelines.

But for those of you who won’t be near a TV for the Big Game that starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT on Sunday, there are a few other viewing and listening options.

The Super Bowl will be livestreamed for free at CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, along with the SVOD service CBS All Access. That option can be accessed via iOS, Android, Windows, Amazon tablets and Vizio. Fans — and those just there for the party — also can tune in via Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, where available. The Yahoo Sports, NFL and Tumblr apps also will carry the game.

NFL Game Pass subscribers can watch the action there after midnight.

Radio devotees can tune in to the audio via Westwood One, which is airing the Big Game for a 32nd consecutive season. Kevin Harlan is on play-by-play, with Kurt Warner debuting as the color guy. Ex-NFL coach Mike Holmgren also will contribute to the radiocast, with Tony Boselli and Ed Werder patrolling the sidelines.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio has you covered with multiple live broadcasts of the game in eight languages (see details here). The national call be on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88), and the satcaster also is offering hometown radio broadcasts. It also has a dedicated Super Bowl LIII pop-up channel (4), which went live Monday.

There also are thousands of online radio options. Among the free software programs that also can record are RadioSure Free, Nexus Radio and Jobee.

ESPN Deportes has Spanish-language rights to the Super Bowl for a second time, the first being the 2016 game. The network also airs Monday Night Football in Spanish, and its MNF team will of play-by-play man Álvaro Martín, analyst Raul Allegre — an ex-kicker who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants — and sideline reporter John Sutcliffe will work Sunday’s game.

Remember that Gladys Knight will be performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show, joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott — even though the Adam Levine-fronted band skipped the traditional pregame news conference.

