WATCH: Super Bowl champion sent video to Taylor Rapp ahead of NFL draft

Once upon a time, new Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp had a pretty cool message sent to him from a notable former NFL player.

Rapp, who signed a one-year deal in Buffalo, comes from an Asian-American background. It’s a group not heavily represented in the NFL.

Because of that, prior to the 2019 NFL draft when the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the second round, he had a video sent to him as part of a league promo.Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver and Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward sent a message of encouragement.

The clip surrounds Ward, who is also Asian-American, giving Rapp words of encouragement. Since being in the NFL, Rapp has long noted how proud he is of his background, so the video sent by Ward probably meant a ton to him.

That throwback clip from the 2019 draft can be found below.

"Turn that hate into wins."@mvp86hinesward delivers an inspiring message to fellow Asian-American football player and draft prospect Taylor Rapp. #NFLDraft @trapp07 pic.twitter.com/C31cJYQM1L — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2019

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire