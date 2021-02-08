WATCH Super Bowl champion & former Oregon Duck Kenjon Barner’s celebration on the field

WATCH Super Bowl champion Kenjon Barner’s celebration on the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The degree of difficulty it is to not only reach a Super Bowl in the NFL but to also win it is very, very high.

But for former Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner, he seems to be in the right place at the right time. Sunday’s Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs was Barner’s third Super Bowl appearance and the third ring earned.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

Barner was on the Philadelphia Eagles when they defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. He had three kickoff returns for a total of 73 yards in that game. He was also a member of the New England Patriots when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LVIII.

His status was a question mark heading into Sunday’s contest after being activated from the IR and was eligible to return on January 20th from a groin injury. He did not play in the NFC Championship Game.

But Barner was ruled out before kickoff and was seen in street clothes (also sitting next to a cutout of Bernie Sanders) in the stands.

However, better believe he was on the field celebrating with his Bucs teammates as the clock hit 00:00 and the confetti began to fall.

According to this article in Yahoo Sports from Kelly O’Sullivan, Barner is eligible for a nice bonus despite not playing in the game.

His time in the Oregon backfield (2009-2012) was spectacular. He capped off a four-year career with 278 carries for 1,767 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2012.

Congrats to the three-time Super Bowl champ!