How to watch Super Bowl 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, time for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers NFL game

Super Bowl Sunday 2021 is right around the corner and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play in football’s biggest game. NBC Sports has you covered with every TV and live streaming option for The Big Game in 2021.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions after last year’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while Travis Kelce scored one touchdown on six receptions. This year, Mahomes will go up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more leading up to Super Bowl 2021.

The Weeknd will perform this year’s Super Bowl halftime show at around 8:00 p.m. EST. R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will perform a duet of the national anthem prior to kickoff. Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.”

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

CBS will air this year’s Super Bowl with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo announcing the game. Check your local listings to see what TV channel CBS is in your area. For those without access to CBS, you can watch the game for free on your phone with the CBS Sports App or on CBSSports.com. In addition, the Super Bowl can be streamed live with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV.

NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl, with CBS airing the 2022 Super Bowl. However, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

How to Watch Super Bowl LV

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

2021 NFL Playoff Bracket

The road to the Super Bowl. Last stop, Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/4IkKigkx2V — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 25, 2021

