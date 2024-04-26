How to Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoff Series Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves playoff series online for free with a trial to DirecTV Stream.

The Western Conference series between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves returns today for a pivotal Game 3. Minnesota, the No. 3 seed, currently holds a 2-0 series lead over the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Suns will need to bring their A-game on Friday if they have any hopes of flipping the series. Minnesota, on the other hand, will look to continue their stellar play led by young phenom Anthony Edwards.

Looking to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games between the Suns and Timberwolves but don’t have cable? Check out this quick guide to stream every game online. Plus, get the lowdown on the first-round series, including the TV schedule.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves Playoff Games Without Cable

To tune in to the Suns vs. Timberwolves playoff games, you can watch them on TNT and ABC/ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries these channels. Here are some top picks for streamers that offer both TNT and ABC/ESPN.

Stream Suns vs. Timberwolves on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is a great choice for catching NBA games online, providing all the channels airing NBA playoff action: ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. With the Entertainment package starting at $79.99 per month, you’ll get access to ABC, TNT, and ESPN. You can also score a Choice package at $108.99 per month, which adds NBA TV to your subscription. Both plans come with a five-day free trial.

Stream Suns vs. Timberwolves on Sling

A great budget-friendly option to catch the Suns vs. Timberwolves playoff action is Sling. The Sling Blue package comes in at $40/month and carries both TNT and ABC (in select markets). You can also get NBA TV for other playoff games by getting the Sling Sports Extra add-on with your subscription.

Stream Suns vs. Timberwolves on Hulu + Live TV

Check out Hulu + Live TV as another great option for watching live sports, including the NBA Playoffs. It gives you access to TNT, ESPN, and ABC for most of the NBA playoff action. Starting at $76.99/month, you get over 95 live TV channels and subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand) making it a great all-in-one deal.

Can You Get Free Suns vs. Timberwolves Playoff Livestreams?

Want to stream the Suns vs. Timberwolves games for free? You can watch most of the games with a DirecTV Stream five-day free trial. Just remember to cancel your membership to avoid getting the monthly charge.

When Are Suns vs. Timberwolves Games? 2024 Playoff Series Schedule

The 2024 NBA Playoffs series between the Suns vs. Timberwolves started with Game 1 on April 21, and if needed, Game 7 will take place on May 5. Below is the current schedule for the Suns vs. Timberwolves series, with times listed in ET:

Game 1: April 21

Suns 95 vs. Timberwolves 120

Game 2: April 23

@ Dallas, Suns 93 vs. Timberwolves 105

Game 3: April 26

@ Dallas, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: April 28

@ Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET

*Game 5: May 1

@ Los Angeles, TBD

* Game 6: May 3

@ Dallas, TBD

*Game 7: May 5

@ Los Angeles, TBD

*if necessary

Make sure you give one of those streaming services a shot if you want to catch the 2024 Suns vs. Timberwolves playoff series online.

