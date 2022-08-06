WATCH: Suni Lee delivers epic first pitch at Minnesota Twins game

Very rarely does a student-athlete have a distinguished career BEFORE stepping on campus. The one exception for Auburn athletics is gymnastics superstar Sunisa Lee.

Just months before taking her first college class, Lee won a gold medal with Team USA in the All-Around event, as well a bronze medal in the uneven bars during the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Friday, Lee returned to her home state in Minneapolis, Minnesota to throw out the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. In true Suni Lee fashion, she delivered the first pitch with incredible style.

Lee will return to Auburn for her sophomore season in 2023. As a freshman in 2022, Lee reached a perfect 10.000 score five times in two different events. She reached the perfect score three times on beam against Kentucky on February 25, against Florida on March 4, and finally at the NCAA Regionals on April 2.

On the bars, she reached 10.000 twice, once at LSU on February 2, and again at the SEC Championships on March 19.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire