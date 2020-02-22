Watch: Sungjae Im's physics-defying bounce at WGC-Mexico

There are lucky bounces, and then there are lucky bounces like the one Sungjae Im got Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

After catching his tee shot at the 223-yard, par-3 seventh hole a little heavy, Im looked destined for a trip to the drop zone. But Im's ball hit the water guarding the front of the green hard, took a big bounce and splashed to some 23 feet.

Im two-putted for par and later finished with a 1-over 72.

We all know balls can skip on water, but Im's ball was coming in hot at much more downward trajectory. (Maybe Bryson DeChambeau will be able to explain those physics on Saturday.)

Even without the scientific explanation, Im's bounce was, as they say in Mexico, "increible!"