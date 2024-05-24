How to watch Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte: Start time, forecast, TV info

NASCAR's longest race of the season begins the second half of the Cup regular season Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott will make his 300th career Cup start this weekend. The last driver to win in their 300th career Cup start was Brad Keselowski in 2017.

Elliott enters the weekend with the best average finish of the season at 9.85.

Friday 5: Physical confrontations escalating in NASCAR

Ten percent of races this season in NASCAR’s top three series have had a physical confrontation between competitors.

Details for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 6:11 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:22 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 3 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 5:10 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 5:25 p.m.

PRE-RACE CEREMONIES: The invocation will be given at 6 p.m. by Deputy Command Chaplain for Joint Task Force, National Capital Region and the Army Military District of Washington, Lieutenant Colonel Will Horton. ... “Amazing Grace” will be performed at 6:01 p.m. by Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band. … "Taps" will be performed at 6:02 p.m. by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Corporal Trevor Halley. ... The national anthem will be performed at 6:03 p.m. by U.S. Army Field Band Vocalist, Staff Sgt. Aaron McAleavey.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 100. Stage 2 ends at Lap 200. Stage 3 ends at Lap 300.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 5:50 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins on FS1 at 4:30 p.m and moves to Fox at 5:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 87 degrees and a 19% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney led a race-high 163 laps to win last year’s race. William Byron, who started on the pole, finished second. Martin Truex Jr. was third.

