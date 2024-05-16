How to watch Sunday Night Football: schedule and everything you need to know

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

After a full afternoon of watching the various games via the NFL on Fox and CBS, the whole country gets to tune into a marquee matchup to end their weekend with Sunday Night Football on NBC.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

US: NBC (live TV streaming services) | Peacock | NFL Plus

UK: Sky TV | NFL Games Pass

Watch abroad with a VPN

One of three weekly primetime games along with Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football is set to feature many of the league's best teams and exciting matchups. NBC will also host a few special non-Sunday night broadcasts throughout the year that will be handled by the Sunday Night Football team.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football to get yourself ready for a full season of action.

How to watch Sunday Night Football in the US

NBC is widely available to viewers across the US via their local NBC stations. If you subscribe to traditional cable, catching the game is simple, as NBC is included on all basic cable packages. You can also watch the games on the NBC Sports app or at NBCSports.com when you provide your TV provider login.

NBC is also available on live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Each of these offers a mix of channel packages and services. We think Sling TV offers the best value for Sunday Night Football fans. You can watch Sunday Night Football on Sling TV Blue, which goes for $40 per month.

Streaming of the game is also available through Peacock, which live-streams NBC's Sunday Night Football game every week.

As a nationally televised game, Sunday Night Football is also going to be available to live stream on NFL Plus, but only through a mobile device.

How to watch Sunday Night Football in the UK

NFL fans in the UK have the opportunity to watch Sunday Night Football games and other NBC NFL broadcasts via Sky Sports' NFL Channel, which is available through a Sky TV subscription.

If that's too late (or early) for you, NFL Game Pass is an option. The international version of this subscription service offers live broadcasts of games as well as the opportunity to watch the full broadcast on-demand or a condensed version of the broadcast that only features the plays.

How to watch Sunday Night Football from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Sunday Night Football, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Editors Choice

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.VIEW DEAL ON

Sunday Night Football schedule

Here is the schedule for Sunday Night Football's 2024 slate of games. Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT. We've also included other special games that Sunday Night Football team is handling throughout the season:

NFL Kickoff (Thursday, September 5): Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Week 2: Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants

Week 7: New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10: Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets

Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

Thanksgiving Game (Thursday, November 28): Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers vs Buffalo Bills

Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15: Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns

Week 18: TBD

Some of these games could be fluid, as the NFL allows flex scheduling for Sunday Night Football to try and ensue good games are airing in primetime. Between weeks 5-10, up to two games can be flexed, while from weeks 11-17 it can be done for any game at the NFL's discretion.

Sunday Night Football commentators

The lead voice in the Sunday Night Football booth is Mike Tirico, joined by Cris Collinsworth in the booth. Melissa Stark rounds out the crew as the sideline reporter.

NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage also consists of the Football Night in America pregame show, which features Maria Taylor as host and Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms and Mike Florio as commentators.