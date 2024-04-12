How to watch Sunday Cup race at Texas: Start time, weather and TV info

NASCAR Cup teams are back at Texas Motor Speedway for a Sunday afternoon race.

This season marks the first time since 2019 that Cup teams have raced at the 1.5-mile track in the spring. William Byron and Tyler Reddick are the two winners of the Next Gen races at Texas.

The last seven Texas races were won by different drivers. Jimmie Johnson, who returns to Cup this weekend, leads all drivers with seven Texas wins.

Kyle Busch has four Texas wins while Denny Hamlin has three. Austin Dillon, Byron, Larson, Joey Logano and Reddick all have one Texas win.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:32 p.m. ... The green flag will wave at 3:43 p.m..

PRE-RACE: The drivers meeting will be at 2:35 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 2:55 p.m. ... The invocation will take place at 3:24 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying takes place Saturday at 11:20 a.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Bubba Wallace started from pole and led 111 of the 267 laps. Tyler Reddick won stage 2. Kyle Larson led 99 laps and won stage 2. He crashed on Lap 249 while racing Wallace for the lead and finished 31st. Wallace and Chase Briscoe led the field to green for the final restart on Lap 262. While they raced each other for the lead, William Byron took advantage by passing both drivers. Byron led the final six laps and scored Hendrick Motorsports’ 300th Cup win. Ross Chastain finished second. Wallace, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

