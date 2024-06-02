How to watch Sunday’s Chapel Hill Regional

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one win away from moving to the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament after two big wins to start the weekend.

After UNC rallied and used a Gavin Gallaher grand slam to avoid an upset at the hands of Long Island, they got a big win over LSU on Saturday to advance in the winner’s bracket. That means, one more win in two games would punch their ticket to the next round which is at home in Chapel Hill.

But North Carolina will have to wait to see who they face on Sunday night with LSU and Wofford battling it out in a rematch earlier in the day. UNC will face the winner of that game on Sunday night and if the Tar Heels lose, they will be back on the diamond Monday for the finale.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: LSU/WOFFORD vs. NORTH CAROLINA

WHEN: Sunday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN+ (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez

SATELLITE RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

