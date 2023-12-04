Watch: Sun Bowl committee ecstatic Notre Dame will play in it’s game

Not many college football teams have the draw that Notre Dame football has, and after the Sun Bowl committee found out the Irish would be on of it’s participants, they had a hard time holding back their excitement.

Part of the reason, is money, the last time Notre Dame was in town, they helped the El Paso, Texas economy. The Irish fans are loyal to the program and travel extremely well when a bowl game is involved.

The expectations are that Notre Dame will bring back many of these fans along with some news ones. You’d have to expect that Oregon State will do the same, so it won’t just be a sea of Blue and Gold.

Here's the exact moment the @TonyTheTigerSB committee announced that Notre Dame was coming to El Paso to play Oregon State. Then, executive director Bernie Olivas was emotional talking about the Fighting Irish coming to town. pic.twitter.com/IinALEaEXo — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 4, 2023

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire