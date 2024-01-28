WATCH: Stroudsburg basketball's Rich Gilmore after win over Notre Dame
Gilmore led the Mounties with 22 points as they defeated the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.
Gilmore led the Mounties with 22 points as they defeated the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
Luka Doncic didn't enjoy a fan saying he was "tired."
In today's edition: Cooperstown's newest Hall of Famers, a rugby star chooses football, our latest NBA mock draft, and more.
The reason for Griffin's dismissal wasn't immediately clear.
Referees didn't blow this one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves did that on their own. Also true: The officials have got to do better.
This will be Vinovich's third time as lead referee for the Super Bowl.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.