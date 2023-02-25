How to watch and stream the XFL games this weekend

After a Thursday night showdown between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons earlier this week, the XFL will be back in action with three more games this weekend.

First, the Vegas Vipers will take on the D.C. Defenders on Saturday, Feb. 25. That game will begin at 5 p.m. MT and will be televised on FX. Fans can stream the Vegas-DC game on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the San Antonio Brahmas will face the Orlando Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 26. That game will air on ESPN/fuboTV at 2 p.m. MT.

To wrap up Week 2 on Sunday, the Arlington Renegades will clash with the Houston Roughnecks at 5 p.m. MT. The Renegades-Roughnecks game will be televised on ESPN2/fuboTV.

There are 23 former Broncos players in the XFL this spring, including eight with Arlington and five with Seattle. Wade Phillips and ex-Denver cornerback Tony Carter are also now coaching in the XFL.

