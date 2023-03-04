How to watch and stream the XFL games this weekend

Welcome to another weekend of XFL football.

The spring football league will kick off Week 3 on Saturday when the Seattle Sea Dragons face the Vegas Vipers at 5:00 p.m. MT on FX. The Seattle-Vegas game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the league will have a tripleheader of games on Sunday.

First, the St. Louis Battlehawks will take on the D.C. Defenders at 11:00 a.m. MT on FX/fuboTV. After that, the Orlando Guardians will face the Arlington Renegades at 2:00 p.m. MT on FX/fuboTV.

To wrap up the weekend, the Houston Roughnecks, coached by Wade Phillips, will host the San Antonio Brahmas at 6:00 p.m. MT. The Houston-San Antonio game will be televised on ESPN and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

There are 23 former Denver Broncos playing in the XFL this year, including Super Bowl champion Cody Latimer. And in addition to Phillips, former Broncos cornerback Tony Carter is also coaching in the XFL this spring.

Related

5 Broncos players who could become cap casualties this offseason 5 worst coaches in Denver Broncos history Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire