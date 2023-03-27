How to watch and stream the XFL game tonight

Monday Night Football is back!

Well, kind of.

The XFL is set to have it’s first (and only) Monday game of the season on March 27 when the D.C. Defenders host the Houston Roughnecks in Week 6.

The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. MT and similar to the NFL’s version of Monday Night Football, the XFL contest will be available on ESPN’s family of networks. The Defenders-Roughnecks game will be televised on ESPN2 and available so stream on ESPN+ and on fuboTV (try it free).

Houston is coached by former Denver Broncos coach Wade Phillips, who won Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season as a defensive coordinator. Phillips’ roster includes former Broncos cornerback Kary Vincent and running back Max Borghi.

D.C.’s roster includes three ex-Denver players: pass rusher Andre Mintze, offensive lineman Cody Conway and defensive lineman Niles Scott. Overall, there are 23 former Broncos players suiting up in the XFL this spring.

The XFL season will wrap up later this spring with the championship game in San Antonio on May 13. The title game will be televised on ABC.

