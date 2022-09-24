How to watch or stream UNC vs. Notre Dame football game on Saturday

UNC returns home with a perfect record, but the Tar Heels are still seeking a signature win.

With Notre Dame (1-2) coming to town, a win over the Irish will prove that UNC is solid. The game will be the final non-conference game before starting ACC play.

Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game

The game will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ABC.

How to stream the UNC vs. Notre Dame game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ABC is available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Game day details: UNC vs. Notre Dame

Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting line: UNC is a 1.5-point favorite.

Series history: The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series with the Tar Heels 20-1. The lone UNC victory came in 1960.