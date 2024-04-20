How to watch and stream the UFL games this weekend

The United Football League is back in action this weekend with four games on the UFL’s Week 4 schedule.

First, the Memphis Showboats will face the St. Louis Battlehawks at 10:30 a.m. MT on Saturday, April 20. That game will be televised on ABC and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the D.C. Defenders will take on the Birmingham Stallions and the Michigan Panthers will face the San Antonio Brahmas. Both of those showdowns will begin at 5:00 p.m. MT on Saturday and the games will be regionally televised on select Fox stations (available to stream on fuboTV).

The weekend’s action will wrap up on Sunday, April 21 when the Arlington Renegades take on the Houston Roughnecks at 12:00 p.m. MT on FS1/fuboTV.

There are 23 former Denver Broncos playing in the UFL this spring, and San Antonio is coached by Wade Phillips. The 76-year-old Phillips served as Denver’s defensive coordinator from 1989-1992 and then as the head coach from 1993-1994. He returned as DC in 2015 and led the team’s famous “No Fly Zone” defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

