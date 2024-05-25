How to watch and stream the UFL games on Memorial Day weekend

The United Football League is back in action in Week 9 with four UFL games set for Memorial Day weekend.

The slate of games begins on Saturday, May 25 when the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the Arlington Renegades at 10:00 a.m. MT. That game will be nationally televised on ABC and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the Birmingham Stallions will take on the San Antonio Brahmas at 1:00 p.m. MT on ABC/fuboTV.

The action will continue with simultaneous games on Sunday, May 26. The D.C. Defenders will face the Memphis Showboats while the Michigan Panthers will take on the Houston Roughnecks at 12:30 p.m. MT. The two Sunday games will be regionally televised on Fox networks and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

The UFL regular season will wrap up next weekend followed by a one-week playoff round. The championship game will be played on Sunday, June 16.

There are 23 former Denver Broncos playing in the UFL this spring, and San Antonio is coached by Wade Phillips. The 76-year-old Phillips served as Denver’s defensive coordinator from 1989-1992 and then as the head coach from 1993-1994. He returned as DC in 2015 and led the team’s famous “No Fly Zone” defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire