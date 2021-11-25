How to watch, stream Thanksgiving NFL games on Week 12 schedule

Happy Thanksgiving. For many of us, part of the holiday festivities includes food, family and football. The NFL agrees with the football part and has three games on for the holiday, two more than their normal Thursday slate.

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions always host games on Thanksgiving.

There has been a Thursday night game as well for years.

What games will air today? All are nationally televised. The times, networks and broadcast teams are given below.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

The first game of the day is between the Bears and Lions, two teams who are having a rough go of it in 2021.

This game is on FOX at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the game. You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

The late afternoon game pits two teams against one another that started the year very well but recently are struggling. The Raiders have lost three in a row and are now 5-5 after a 3-0 start.

The Cowboys are 7-3 and lead the NFC East but have lost two of three and could be missing two receivers in this game. Amari Cooper is out on the COVID list and CeeDee Lamb is questionable to play with a concussion.

The game is on CBS starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call. Romo, of course, played for the Cowboys so it should be interesting to hear his commentary. He was replaced by current Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

The nightcap will be Bills-Saints. The Saints have lost three games in a row since the loss of quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury. The Bills have lost two of three and, after looking unbeatable to start the year, now appear fairly pedestrian.

This game will air on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. Mike Tirico and Drew Brees will call the game.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

List

NFL picks against the spread for 3 Thanksgiving games

Story continues

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



