How to watch and stream the Super Bowl today

Welcome to the biggest U.S. sporting event of the year.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m. MT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2024 Super Bowl will be nationally televised on CBS and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free) and Paramount+. An alternate kids broadcast will air on Nickelodeon.

This year’s Super Bowl will be headlined by superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (and Taylor Swift) with the Chiefs, and Christian McCaffrey with the 49ers. The game will mark a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20 in 2020.

The 49ers have many connections to the Denver Broncos — head coach Kyle Shanahan is a former Denver ball boy and the son of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan. McCaffrey is the son of former Denver wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, who won two Super Bowls with Shanahan’s Broncos in the late 1990s.

After the Super Bowl, attention will quickly shift to the NFL offseason. Free agency will begin in March and the NFL draft will be held in April. View all of the NFL’s important offseason dates here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire