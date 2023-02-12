How to watch, stream Super Bowl LVII between Chiefs, Eagles

It is Super Bowl Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium, State Farm Stadium, to determine this year’s world champions.

It is the third trip in four seasons to the Super Bowl for the Chiefs, who have one win and one loss with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

It is the first trip to the big game and postseason for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Both teams went 14-3 in the regular season and were the No. 1 seed in their conferences.

We all know you will be watching. This his how you can do that.

Super Bowl LVII game info

What: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

When: Sunday, Feb, 12, 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Arizona time)

Super Bowl LVII TV, streaming options

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Streaming: It can be streamed live on the NFL app if you are in a location where the game will be televised. You can also stream the game on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Super Bowl!

POLL: Who will win Super Bowl LVII? POLL: Are Cardinals fans rooting for Chiefs or Eagles in Super Bowl LVII? Super Bowl connections: Cardinals could have had Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire