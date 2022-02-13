How to watch, stream Super Bowl 56 between Rams, Bengals

The big game is here. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face one another in Super Bowl LVI to determine this year’s world champions.

Will it be the Los Angeles super team that went out and mortgaged its future to get quarterback Matthew Stafford and then added Odell Beckham and Von Miller midseason? Will Stafford be rewarded after languishing in Detroit for over a decade?

Or will the Bengals win their first title, carried by the young stud Joe Burrow in just his second NFL season?

You and practically everyone else you know will certainly be watching the game.

Here is the information you need to watch or stream it.

Date, time, location of Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ home stadium, although the Bengals are technically the home team.

TV, broadcasters

The game will air on NBC and use their regular Sunday night broadcasting crew. Al Michaels will call the game and Cris Collinsworth will provide analysis.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV.

