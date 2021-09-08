How to watch and stream the Saints’ Week 1 game vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints will begin their season when they “host” the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the Saints will be playing in Jacksonville, Fla. at TIAA Bank Field while the team remains away from the city.

The Aaron Rodgers-led Packers will be a tough first test for New Orleans who has seen a lot of turnover this offseason. Jameis Winston will lead the way as the starting quarterback, but he will be without one of his most talented weapons in Michael Thomas.

For the Saints to be successful, they will need to have a complete team game and rely on their biggest playmakers to come through. Here is how fans can watch, stream and listen to what should be a fantastic matchup:

Game information:

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3:25 pm CT

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 84F

Broadcast:

You can also follow the game with us @TheSaintsWire and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.