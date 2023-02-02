How to watch and stream the Pro Bowl skills competitions on Thursday

In addition to a flag football game on Sunday, this year’s Pro Bowl will also feature a skills competition showdown on Thursday evening.

The skills competitions will include dodgeball, a water balloon toss, a golf drive, a precision passing competition and a “best catch” challenge, among others.

The competitions will be held at the Las Vegas Raiders’ training facility and will begin at 5 p.m. MT on Thursday. The events will be nationally televised on ESPN and will be available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

Peyton Manning (AFC) and Eli Manning (NFC) will serve as the head coaches of their respective conferences at the Pro Bowl this year. They have already released several funny commercials promoting the all-star events.

The skills competitions will continue on Sunday and the Pro Bowl Games will conclude with a flag football game that will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. Here is the full schedule of events for the Pro Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire